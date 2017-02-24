»»LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTER’S CANDIDATE FORUM

The League of Women Voter’s hosted a forum Thursday night for candidates running for the Mayor of Tuscaloosa as well as the Tuscaloosa City Council.

Incumbent Mayor Walt Maddox and challenger Stepfon Lewis were the first to answer questions.

One major talking point dealt with the issues of immigration and if law enforcement should be involved.

Lewis says he knows this is a touchy subject but thinks that there has to be a correct path to citizenship.

“I do not think it is wise. I don’t think politicians running out trying to get their picture on CNN and FOX NEWS are making wise decisions,” said Mayor Maddox while talking about the subject of sanctuary cities.

The Tuscaloosa municipal elections will be held on March 7th from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents can go to elections.tuscaloosa.com to find their designated polling station.