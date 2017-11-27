»»LANIER AUTOMOTIVE HOSTS THANKSGIVING GIVEAWAY

More than 100 people got a free Thanksgiving turkey thanks to Lanier Automotive on Skyland Boulevard last week.

Owner Cassius Lanier teamed up with the Steve Harvey Morning Show and radio station WTUG 92.9 FM to get the word out, and said all he wanted to do was help the community.

“Giving is what I do,” Lanier said. “Giving and sowing the seeds is what makes my harvest come. I feel blessed to be able to bless my community, and you know, it just feels good.”

Lanier said he originally planned for just 100 people, but when anticipation grew, he bought 60 more turkeys to hand out.