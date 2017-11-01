»»LANE CLOSURES EXPECTED ALONGSIDE MCFARLAND BOULEVARD RESURFACING

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Christina Ausley

To improve driving conditions, the Alabama Department of Transportation plans to resurface McFarland Boulevard from east of the Woolsey Finnell Bridge to east of the Campus Drive overpass.

Just under a mile of resurfacing, the project is estimated at $794,000. The project began Sunday evening and is expected to to finish by the end of the year.

All work will occur Sunday through Thursday from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m..

To accommodate traffic, roadway closures will not be permitted on Sundays following a University of Alabama football game.

Motorists should anticipate possible delays and are encouraged to observe work-zone speed limits.

ALDOT hopes the project will provide a safe, efficient and environmentally sound transportation network across Alabama.

