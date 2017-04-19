»»LAKE TUSCALOOSA DEATHS DEEMED ACCIDENTAL

The Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit says autopsy findings show the cause of death for two women found dead at Lake Tuscaloosa Saturday was accidental.
Shelly Darling, 34, and Elizabeth Whipple, 41, were killed via electric shock drowning, which happens when an electrical current is present in a body of water.
Authorities said the final autopsy report won’t be available until all tests are complete.