»»KUDZU COALITION DONATES HUNDREDS OF BOOKS TO WESTLAWN MIDDLE

Westlawn Middle School had a very special delivery Monday thanks to the Kudzu Coalition of West Alabama.

Over the summer, the coalition collected and purchased hundreds of book covering all kids of subjects. Each teacher at the middle school is getting enough books to start their own in-class libraries, offering students plenty of reading opportunities in and out of the classroom.

“We wanted to help out with their program, because literacy is the cornerstone of all learning,” said Kathryn Drago with the Kudzu Coalition.

Westlawn Middle Principal Tiffany Davis said the drive is supporting their school’s goal in creating skilled readers.