»»KIFFIN OUT, SARKISIAN IN AS OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban announced this morning after meeting with Offensive Coordinator Lane Kiffin that a change needed to be made as the Tide head into the National Championship game.

Both coaches said the demand on Kiffin doing two jobs as the new head coach at Florida Atlantic and his current position here at Alabama was difficult and that both programs would be better served if he stepped down here at Alabama.

Steve Sarkisian will now take over as the play caller as the Crimson Tide prepares for the title game next Monday against Clemson.