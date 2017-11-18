»»»KICKOFF COOKIN: SPINACH BACON QUICHE

SPINACH BACON QUICHE

1 deep dish frozen pie shell or pie crust

5 eggs

1 cup whole milk or half and half

½ cup cooked and crumbled (Zeiglers)Bacon

1 10z bag of fresh spinach

1 cup cheddar cheese

¼ cup parmesan cheese

1/3 cup Philladelphia Cream Cheese (cut into small cubes)

4 green onions diced

1 teaspoon of salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon Texas Pete Hot Sauce

Brown and crumble bacon and set aside. In an unbaked pie shell layer ingredients evenly bacon, spinach, onion and cheeses. In a bowl beat eggs and milk then add, hot sauce, salt and pepper and incorporate thoroughly. Poor egg mixture evenly over filling. Bake at 375 for 15 minutes, then turn oven down to 350 and back for 30-40 more minutes until lightly browned and set. Let sit about 10-15 minutes before slicing to serve. Eat hot, room temp or cold. Reheats well. Enjoy.