»»»KICKOFF COOKIN: SPICY SAUSAGE NACHOS

SPICY SAUSAGE & BLACK BEAN NACHOS

½ lb Zeigler spicy breakfast sausage

1 can seasoned black beans

1 bag sturdy tortilla chips

2 cups grated cheddar cheese or any cheese you like

Chopped green onions (optional topping)

Sour cream

Chopped cilantro (optional topping)

Salt (to taste)

Pepper (to taste)

1 tsp Onion powder

1 tsp Garlic powder

½ tsp cumin

1 tsp chili powder

1/4 cup water

Brown sausage and drain well. Season meat with salt, pepper, cumin, garlic powder and onion powder. Simmer with ¼ cup of water. Add beans, undrained, to the seasoned meat. Layer sturdy chips on a large platter or baking pan. Cover chips with meat, beans and cheese. Bake at 350 degree until the cheese is melted. Garnish with green onions and sour cream.