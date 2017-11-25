»»»KICKOFF COOKIN: SPICY SAUSAGE NACHOS

SPICY SAUSAGE & BLACK BEAN NACHOS
½ lb Zeigler spicy breakfast sausage
1 can seasoned black beans
1 bag sturdy tortilla chips
2 cups grated cheddar cheese or any cheese you like
Chopped green onions (optional topping)
Sour cream
Chopped cilantro (optional topping)
Salt (to taste)
Pepper (to taste)
1 tsp Onion powder
1 tsp Garlic powder
½ tsp cumin
1 tsp chili powder
1/4 cup water
Brown sausage and drain well. Season meat with salt, pepper, cumin, garlic powder and onion powder. Simmer with ¼ cup of water. Add beans, undrained, to the seasoned meat. Layer sturdy chips on a large platter or baking pan. Cover chips with meat, beans and cheese. Bake at 350 degree until the cheese is melted. Garnish with green onions and sour cream.