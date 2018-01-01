»»»KICKOFF COOKIN: RED BEANS AND RICE

RED BEANS AND RICE

4 cans undrained seasoned pinto beans or red beans

1 large onion diced

2 jalapenos seeded and diced

1 large green bell pepper seeded and diced

1 large red bell pepper seeded and diced

1 tsp cayenne

Salt and pepper to taste

½ tsp dried thyme

1 tsp dried oregano

5 cloves garlic minced

2 bay leaves

1 tbsp Vegetable oil

1 lb Zeigler smoke sausage cut into rounds

2 cans chicken broth (adjust as necessary)

In a large dutch oven brown the sausages in the vegetable oil. Remove the sausages to a paper lined plate. Add the onions, peppers and garlic to the pot. Saute until tender. Add in the spices and stir until fragrant. Add the cans of beans undrained. Add the browned sausages to the pot. Stir well. Add in the chicken broth. Add in the bay leaves. Bring to a soft boil. Reduce heat and simmer covered on low for about 1 hour. Add chicken broth as needed. Serve with rice.