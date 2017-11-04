»»»KICKOFF COOKIN: JAMBALAYA

JAMBALAYA

Ingredients

1 tbs cooking oil

1 lb of rice

1 to 1-1/2 lbs smoked Zeigler sausage, chopped

1-1/2 lbs boneless, skinless chicken thigh filets, chopped

1 large onion chopped

1 large bell pepper chopped

1 stalk celery chopped

1 tbs chopped garlic

5 cups of water( 1- 10oz can of rotel tomatoes can be substituted for one of the cups of water)

1 tbs salt

Black and red pepper, Cajun seasoning, tabasco, Worcestershire sauce to taste

Instructions

In a dutch oven over medium heat, lightly brown the chopped sausage rendering some of the oil from it. Remove and drain. Brown seasoned/marinated chicken. Remove and drain. Cook the vegetables until soft and the onions are translucent. Add water and re-introduce the meat. Stir in salt and the other seasonings. Turn heat to high and bring mixture to a boil. Stir in rice and bring to a boil again. Reduce heat to a simmer. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes or until all liquid is absorbed. DO NOT OPEN LID for 20 minutes. Turn heat off and remove lid. With a wooden spoon or spatula, turn(don’t stir) from the bottom. Replace the lid and let rest for 20-30 minutes, turning occasionally. Serves 8-10.