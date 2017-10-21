»»»KICKOFF COOKIN: HAM & CORN CHOWDER

HAM, POTATO & CORN CHOWDER

2 Tbsp butter and 3 Tbsp butter

3 Tbsp flour

½ heavy cream

1 large onion chopped

2 large carrots peeled and sliced

2 ribs celery sliced

1 box chicken broth QT

3 russett potatoes cubed

1tsp oregano

1 tsp thyme

2 bay leaves

Salt & pepper

1 cup chopped cooked ham

2 cans whole kernel corn (undrained)

In a large pot, melt 1 1/2 Tbsp butter over medium heat. Add onion, carrot, and celery and saute until tender, about 4 minutes. Add chicken broth, potatoes, oregano, thyme, and bay leaf and season with salt and pepper to taste (slightly under-season with salt as the ham will add more saltiness to soup). Bring mixture to a boil over medium-high heat, then reduce heat to medium, cover with lid and allow to cook until potatoes are very tender, about 17 – 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Reduce to warm heat, stir in ham and corn.

In a medium saucepan, melt remaining 4 Tbsp butter over medium heat. Add flour and cook mixture, stirring constantly, 1 1/2 minutes. While whisking, slowly add in milk, and whisk vigorously to smooth lumps, season with salt and pepper to taste. Bring mixture to a boil and allow to thicken, whisking constantly. Remove from heat, stir in cream. Pour and stir milk mixture into soup mixture. Serve warm topped with bacon and chives.