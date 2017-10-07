»»»KICKOFF COOKIN: CONFETTI MACARONI SALAD

Confetti Macaroni Salad

1 lb elbow macaroni

1 sweet onion finely diced

1 green bell pepper finely diced

1 can mexi-corn – undrained

1 ½ cups mayonnaise

1 tsp celery salt

1 package Zeigler Red Pepper Ham – diced

1 package Zeigler Black Pepper Ham – diced

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Cook and drain macaroni per package directions. Rinse and let cool.

Mix together onions, peppers, undrained corn, mayonnaise, and seasonings, and add to cooled, rinsed macaroni.

Stir well to combine. Add chopped or shredded cooked ham to the salad. Stir again. Refrigerate 2-3 hours for the best flavor. Serve chilled.