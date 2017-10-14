»»»KICKOFF COOKIN: BACON-PECAN MONKEY BREAD

BACON-PECAN MONKEY BREAD

½ cup sugar

1 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp ginger

½ cup chopped pecans

1 cup packed brown sugar

1 cup cooked crumbled bacon pieces

2 rolls canned biscuits (butter flavor) cut into fourths

1 box of Instant butterscotch pudding mix

¾ cup butter melted

Heat oven to 350. Lightly grease a Bundt pan. Brown bacon in a skillet and let cool. In a large plastic storage bag Mix sugar, cinnamon, ginger and pudding mix together. (not the brown sugar)

Cut biscuits into fourths. Shake a few pieces at a time in the mixture in the plastic bag. Layer pieces in the Bundt pan. Sprinkle some pecans and bacon on top of each layer. Repeat layers.

Mix melted butter and brown sugar together. Pour over biscuits and pecans.

Bake 30 -35 minutes until golden brown. Cool in pan at least 10 minutes.

Invert onto a serving plate. Pull apart to serve.