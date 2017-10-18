»»KESLOWSKI TAKES THE WIN AT TALLADEGA ON DALE EARNHARDT JR. DAY

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Tanner Ary

Brad Keslowski picked up a huge win Sunday at the Talladega Super Speedway for the Alabama 500. Keslowski made a late move on Ryan Newman in the final lap to take the lead and he never looked back to achieve his 5th win at Talladega.

It was warm and calm on race day Sunday in Talladega. The same could be said for most of the race. Early on, Jamie McMurray, Erik Jones and Jeffrey Earnhardt wrecked, but there wasn’t another major accident until late in the race, when several championship contenders were knocked out of the race in the final 17 laps, including Kyle Busch and Jimmie Johnson, who were both disappointed in the finish.

In all, only 14 cars finished all 188 laps, and on a restart with four to go, it looked like Dale Earnhardt Jr. was in position to get a win. Sitting three back behind Brad Keselowski, the eventual winner, following a last lap pass of Ryan Newman.

Keselowski’s big win was overshadowed by the 88 car as Sunday was declared Dale Earnhardt Jr day prior to the race. Earnhardt finished 7th, giving him a top ten finish to end his Talladega career.

Dale Jr. now has five races left in his racing career, starting next week, when the monster energy series rolls into Kansas.