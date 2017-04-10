»»KENTUCK HOSTS BLOCK PARTY FUNDRAISER

A celebration of art was held in Northport at the Kentuck Art Center. The fundraiser was to support the local art center and to honor unique connection to artists all across the United States.

Residents in the West Alabama area had an evening full of music, performances, and art. There was a live auction for artist work to be showcased and purchased. One particular art featured in the auction added a unique style to the block party. A car was donated by Automax and artists had the opportunity to paint the car while at the festival.

The main focus of this fundraiser was raising awareness for West Alabama’s more than 200 local artists and their work.