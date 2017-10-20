»»KENTUCK ART CENTER HOSTS 46TH ANNUAL FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Ehsan Kassim

The Kentuck Art Center is hosting its 46th Festival of the Arts Saturday and Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Kentuck Park in Northport. The festival is held annually on the third weekend of October.

Admission is $10 for a one-day pass, $15 for a weekend pass and kids under 12 is free. No pets are allowed.

Tickets can be bought at the park gate or at Kentuck.org, where people interested can also find a map for the park, along with a list of more than 270 visionary and contemporary artists and expert craftspeople featured at the festival.

Kentuck features nationally and internationally acclaimed folk artists, including one Exa Skinner, the program manager, pointed out in an interview with WUVA 23 on Wednesday.

“One artist I would definitely like to mention by name is Missionary Mary Proctor, who has been recognized by the Folk Arts Society of America for her contribution to folk art,” Skinner said. “She’s their artist of the year and one our guest artists at Kentuck.”

Children can participate in the free hands-on art-making in Kentuck for Kids and throughout the park. Expert craftspeople will have live demonstrations.

Kentuck festival guests can park in downtown Northport, on Main Avenue. A free shuttle, that runs every 15 minutes, is provided for guests.