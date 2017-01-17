»»KEEPING THE DREAM ALIVE: MLK JR DAY IN TUSCALOOSA

By WVUA Student Reporter Madison MacLean

Almost 55 years ago, Martin Luther King Jr. shared his incredible dream with the world. Events across Tuscaloosa Monday aimed at making that dream a reality. Beulah Baptist Church hosted a breakfast Monday morning to kick off a day of celebration.

Later, a march from Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary to city hall.

A rally at First African Baptist Church brought people together to not only celebrate Dr. King, but to address existing issues in the community. “It can’t just be a one day event. It’s something we have to do throughout the year,” says Rev. David Gay, the main speaker at the rally.