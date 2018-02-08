»»KEEP YOUR CAR BURGLAR-FREE IN ONE EASY STEP

Tuscaloosa Police are looking for several people caught on video trying to break into cars, but say there’s a bigger lesson here: Lock your doors.

Lt. Teena Richardson said there were 1,116 unlawful vehicle break-ins reported last year. Of those, 75 percent had doors that weren’t locked.

What’s worse, of the 318 firearms reported stolen the same year, most came from vehicles.

So please keep your valuables, firearms, electronics and cellphones out of plain view and always lock your windows and doors.

These suspects were spotted Jan. 23 at a local apartment complex. In the videos, both are seen pulling on door handles — none of which, in this case, were left open.

If you can identify either of the people in the screenshots above, please contact Tuscaloosa Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.