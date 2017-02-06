»»JURY SELECTION BEGINS FOR MAN ACCUSED OF 2011 MURDER IN NORTHPORT

Jury selection in the trial of a man accused of a 2011 murder began today.

Lequincy Jemah Guyton is accused of shooting and killing Casity Helton at Green Village Trailer Park in Northport. He was arrested on capital murder charges in August 2012.

Lededrick Antwon Patton, 25, pleaded guilty to a reduced first-degree robbery charge in March 2015. Patton was with Guyton during the shooting. He received a 20-year split sentence, with five served in prison and 15 on probation.

Patton is expected to testify during the trial.