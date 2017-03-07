»»JULIO JONES RECOVERING FROM FOOT SURGERY

Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons wide out and former Alabama Crimson Tide player, tweeted yesterday that he had undergone a successful foot surgery.

Jones dealt with a foot injury throughout the 2016 NFL season. Jones missed two games in December, and did not practice during the off week before the Super Bowl.

The injury did not appear to affect Jones’ performance when he returned to play in week 16. He combined for 30 catches, 490 yards, and four touchdowns in five games.

The operation on Jones’ foot is believed to have been minor, and he is expected to make a full recovery in time for next season.