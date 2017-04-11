»»JON MASON OUSTED FROM JOB IN GOVERNOR’S OFFICE

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey today fired Jon Mason, husband of former Gov. Robert Bentley’s alleged mistress Rebekah Mason, from his job as director of Alabama’s Faith-based and Volunteer Services department.

The move comes after Bentley pleaded guilty Monday to two misdemeanors and resigned, making Ivey Alabama’s 54th governor and second female governor.

Mason reportedly earned $91,000 a year in the position he was appointed to by Bentley during his last term.

Many other staff changes are expected in the wake of the governmental shakeup.

Also today, Ivey signed SB 16, which ends judicial overrides. That means judges can no longer overrule a jury’s determination on sentences for crimes.