»»JIM ‘N NICK’S HOSTING AUTISM AWARENESS NIGHT WEDNESDAY

Jim ‘N Nick’s Community Bar-B-Q in Tuscaloosa and and the Autism Society of Alabama are teaming up to raise awareness for Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Part of Wednesday’s proceeds from 5 to 9 p.m. will go to the society.

Tracy Sims with ASA said it’s important to understand that autism affects each person differently.

“It is a developmental disorder that affects social behavior and other behavior, so that’s why it’s so important for therapy, such as adaptive behavioral therapy, be provided for individuals with autism at a very young age,” she said.

In addition to Autism Awareness Night, the Walk for Autism and 5K will be April 8 at the Tuscaloosa RiverWalk.

The event costs $30 and begins at 8 a.m. Register or donate right here.