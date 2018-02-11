»»JEWISH HILLEL CENTER BREAKS GROUND ON EXPANSION

By WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Lena Paradiso

The Jewish Hillel Center on the University of Alabama campus broke ground on their expansion this past week.

The center says the expansion is due to the growing number of Jewish students at the university.

The building is only seven years old and has already expanded twice.

The center is adding a study space, conference room, and a courtyard.

Although the space is a Jewish center, it is open for all students.

“I feel like a lot of it is attributed to our director Lisa Besnoid, she has done a great job building up this program. It attracts a lot of Jewish students and I feel like that is helping the university as well as us.” said Benjamin Greenberg, Hillel student president

The project is expected to completed by August.