A not-so-hot pursuit ended with 29-year-old Randy Dewayne Vert of Pinson behind bars.

Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies said Vert led them on a 16-mile chase in a stolen flatbed truck that never topped 30 mph.

The chase started this morning and ended when the transmission seized, stopping the truck.

Deputies said Vert could not figure out how to get out of first gear.

He faces multiple charges, including attempting to elude and resisting arrest.