»»JEFFERSON COUNTY EXPECTED TO COMMIT $30M FOR NEW STADIUM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama county is expected to commit $30 million toward the building of a multipurpose stadium.

Jefferson County Commissioner David Carrington says the commission’s finance committee approved allocating $1 million a year for 30 years from the county’s economic development to the debt service on the proposed stadium. The full commission will vote on the measure on Thursday.

The $174 million open air stadium would be built on Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex property in downtown Birmingham. It would include 45,000 permanent seats, as well as 90,000 square feet of meeting and exhibition space.

Carrington says the facility could be used for The University of Alabama at Birmingham football, soccer, high school football playoffs, extreme sports, concerts and other events.

The city of Birmingham hasn’t yet committed funds.

