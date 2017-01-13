»»JEFFERSON COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY ARRESTED ON PERJURY CHARGES

Jefferson County District Attorney-elect Charles Todd Henderson was arrested on perjury charges today and booked into the Jefferson County Jail.
Henderson was booked and bonded out in less than an hour this afternoon. His bail was $2,500. He was set to be sworn in Jan. 17.
James W. Parkman III, Henderson’s lawyer, released the following statement:
“The Attorney General’s office in Montgomery seized the democratic process with this indictment. They decided that votes don’t matter. They decided to take democracy out of Jefferson County. It’s a perversion of process that cannot and will not stand. The power of a few should not quell the will of the majority.”