»»JEFF SESSIONS ADDRESSES SCHOOL SHOOTING

By WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Jade Carter

U.S Attorney General Jeff Sessions addressed the deadly school shooting in Florida while speaking at the Major County Sheriffs of America winter conference in Washington Feb.15.

“This situation that we’re seeing cannot continue,” said Sessions. “We will take such action as we’re able to take. We’ve got to reverse these trends we’re seeing in these shootings.”

While not explicitly addressing gun control legislation, Sessions mentioned that an effective enforcement of our gun laws, focusing on criminals and dangerous people, mentally ill people that have been, where we have legal ability to do so, can reduce violence in our communities and improve public safety.