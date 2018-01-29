»»JCPENNEY TEAMS UP WITH CAREER CENTER, HELPS STUDENTS SUIT UP FOR INTERVIEWS

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Emily Moessner

Sunday night University of Alabama students got a leg up on their peers. The UA Career Center teamed up with JCPenney to hold a private event so students could purchase professional clothing.

JCPenney offered a 40 percent discount on items essential for interviews, including suits, skirts, pants, shirts, ties, belts and shoes.

Freshman Etta Williams said she was using the opportunity to get a jump-start on her professional wardrobe and a big discount made a huge difference.

“Buying formal clothes is very expensive,” she said. “So this is more in my budget.”

Other students recognized that professional clothing can be out of reach for some, and that discounts like this make items more attainable.

“There’s a lot of people that wouldn’t come out to these things if it was full price, just simply because they can’t afford it.” said UA sophomore Giovanna Scottt-McCabe.