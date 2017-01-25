»»JASPER POLICE SEARCHING FOR WOMAN MISSING SINCE SEPTEMBER

Jasper police are investigating the disappearance of a woman last seen Sept. 2.

Authorities said Janell Farley Massey, 40, was last seen near the Chevron at the fork of Highway 5 and Highway 195.

A friend reported her missing Dec. 28.

Police said Massey weighs about 115 pounds and is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall with red hair and hazel eyes.

Jasper Police Chief J.C. Poe said they’ve followed several leads but have not yet found her.

“We don’t want to pry into her life,” said Detective Betty Thompson. “We just want to know that she is safe so we can close this case. Her family, I am sure, is concerned. Her friends are concerned, but nobody has heard from her since Sept. 2.”

Anyone with information should contact Thompson or the Jasper Police Department at 205-221-8133.