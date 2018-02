Jasper Police need your help finding a man who’s been missing since late January.

Rodney Earl Flemming, 44, was last seen Jan. 31 around the 1900 block of 11th Avenue South in Jasper. Flemming is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

If you’ve been in contact with Flemming or if you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Jasper Police Department at 205-221-2121.