Jalen Hurts has a new hairdo..

The sophomore signal caller agreed to cut off his signature dreadlocks if the Tide won the national championship. Thirteen days later, number 2 paid up, after fellow sophomore Joshua Jacobs reminded him of the bet on Twitter this weekend.

Sunday, pictures of Jalen Hurts’ new-look were spread across social media with several of his teammates applauding him for sticking to his word.