»»JACK WARNER PARKWAY GETTING TRAFFIC UPDATE

Tuscaloosa is bringing some changes to Jack Warner Parkway near downtown Tuscaloosa.

Tuscaloosa Director of Public Relations Deidre Stalnaker said the changes begin today.

The 21st Avenue intersection traffic light will be uninstalled, and the north leg of 21st Avenue will be closed. A temporary three-way stop will be in place along Jack Warner Parkway for about two weeks, Stalnaker said in a news release.

Anyone needing access to the Corps of Engineers, the Tuscaloosa River Market, RiverWalk or the office complex will need to use the Queen City Avenue entrance instead. The office complex’s western entrance will also remain open.

Stalnaker said at least one eastbound and one westbound lane will remain open during construction, but drivers should anticipate lane closures and exercise caution in the area.

Construction is expected to end in late spring, Stalnaker said, and the speed limit in the area will be 25 mph until the work is complete.