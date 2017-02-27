»»JACK WARNER LAID TO REST

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Taylor Walton

The late Jack Warner died last Saturday and both family and friends laid him to rest today.

Warner was very active in the Tuscaloosa community while being a major philanthropist, businessman, and art collector. He touched many people throughout his life and will be missed. Former friend, William Hawkins says “Jack did more for this community not only publicly but working behind the scenes as well.” He also says “It’s going to be a great loss with Jack being gone.”

There were 2 speakers that paid their respects to Warner during the service and reflected on each of their times together. The ceremony was held at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Tuscaloosa and also had refreshments for the guests after.

Local artist and former friend, Evan Wilson says “I think he left a sort of road map for us all in this community to follow from here on out so it’ll be interesting to see how it all plays out.”

Jack was 99 years old.