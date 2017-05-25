»»»IVEY APPOINTS BIRMINGHAM ATTORNEY TO STATE SUPREME COURT

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Gov. Kay Ivey is appointing Birmingham attorney William B. Sellers to the Alabama Supreme Court.

Sellers will fill the associate justice seat previously held by Lyn Stuart. Stuart was appointed chief justice after Roy Moore resigned following his permanent suspension.

Ivey’s office announced Sellers’ appointment today.

Sellers is a partner in the Montgomery office of a prominent Alabama law firm, Balch & Bingham. The Montgomery native graduated from the University of Alabama law school in 1988.

Sellers is a tax attorney who has spent much his 26-year career has involved litigation against the Internal Revenue Service and the state revenue agency.

Sellers is chairman of the Alabama Republican Lawyers Association. The nine-member Supreme Court remains all Republican with his appointment.