»»IT’S THAT TIME OF YEAR: GIRL SCOUT COOKIES ARE HERE!

The beginning of the year means putting up the holiday decorations and plenty of cold weather, but as spring appears on the horizon, so too do Girl Scout cookies.

More than 100,000 cases arrived in West Alabama over the weekend, and they’re ready for distribution.

As January comes to an end, expect to see Girl Scout cookie booths popping up outside local grocery stores and other area locations.

2018 marks the 101st year Girl Scouts have had cookies for sale. There’s been some changes over the years, but stalwarts like Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Do-Si-Dos Samoas and Shortbread are still available, along with newer flavors like S’mores, Lemonades, Savannah Smiles, Thanks-A-Lot, Toffee-Tastic and Trios.

But there’s so much more to Girl Scout cookies than a box of delicious calories.

“They’re learning business skills while they’re doing it,” said North-Central Alabama Girl Scouts Membership Manager Mary Howard. “They’re learning money managing, people skills, they’re learning goal-setting. All these are skills that they’re going to need when they get older, when they get into the business world.”

Cookie sale proceeds help fund activities and programs for troops, too. In addition, scouts participate in the Gift of Caring: Cookies from the Heart program, providing cookies to veterans and current military members on deployment.

Organizers said all the revenue raised from the North-Central Alabama Girl Scouts stays within the district, helping the 9,500 girl scouts and nearly 4,000 adults in a 36-county area.

National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend is Feb. 23-25, and girl scout councils across the country will be hosting events and setting up booths for the treats. But if you need your fix before then, you can check online at girlscoutcookies.org to see if there’s an event near you.