»»IT’S OFFICIAL: FLU SEASON IS OVER

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the flu season is officially over. Its last day was March 31, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get the flu anymore.

DCH Health System‘s Corporate Director for Marketing and Communication Brad Fisher said the virus spread through Alabama like a wildfire earlier in the year.

According to the CDC, Alabama had one of the highest levels of flu activity within the country during January. The hardest-hit area was North Alabama.

“The flu numbers that we’ve seen in the emergency department at DCH have dropped off considerably,” Fisher said.

The season usually lasts between mid-November to April 1, Fisher said.

“I know that some people were reporting higher than normal cases in other parts of the country and even other parts of the state,” Fisher said. “But around here, at least based on the number of cases seen in our emergency apartment, it was fairly typical.”

Despite the season being over, Alabama as a whole still has among the highest flu numbers in the country.