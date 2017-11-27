»»ITS A “NO” VOTE FOR A NEW MARRIOTT HOTEL IN TUSCALOOSA

Plans for a new Marriott Hotel in Tuscaloosa have been put on hold.

This comes after a lot opposition from the Springbrook neighborhood.

The proposed 5 story Extended Stay Towneplace Suite Marriott Hotel was suppose to sit here, next to Buffalo

Wild Wings on Mcfarland Boulevard.

During Monday’s Tuscaloosa Zoning And Board Of Adjustment Meeting, the Committee voted “No” to give

Special Exceptions to the Proposed Development.

In the City Of Tuscaloosa, only certain businesses are allowed in a Business Neighborhood Zone.

A week ago, the Planning And Zoning Commission consolidated 6 lots into one lot to build the hotel.

Residents from the Springbrook Neighborhood complained about the amount of added traffic the hotel will bring

to the already congested area.

“Its just unfortunate. I mean we were thinking, we would get this approved”

Board members’ issue was parking.

The Hotel with 92 rooms and 130 parking spaces would share the overflow parking lot with Buffalo Wild Wings.

The number couldn’t exceed 25 spaces.

“We’re going to evaluate our options Tuesday morning, we’re going to sit down with my folks and we’re going to talk about this” says Emish Patel, Hotel Owner.

Patel can file an Appeal.

He will make that decision Tuesday morning.