»»IRONDALE POLICE: DEADLY SHOOTING STEMMED FROM ROMANTIC JEALOUSY

IRONDALE, Ala. (AP) – Police say a man shot another man who he wrongly believed was dating the mother of his child.

Authorities arrested 32-year-old Broderick Lewayne Morgan on Sunday and charged him with murder in the shooting death of 26-year-old Drakkar Fontez Avery Christian. The shooting happened Friday outside of a home in Irondale.

Police say Morgan went to the home where the mother of his child lived because he thought she was romantically involved with Christian. An argument ensued, and Christian was shot with a rifle. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Irondale police Sgt. Michael Mangina says that Christian was not romantically involved with the woman and that the two men didn’t know each other.

It’s unclear if Morgan has a lawyer.