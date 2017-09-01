»»INVESTIGATORS SEARCHING FOR DETAILS IN BODY FOUND UNDER BRIDGE

Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide is asking for the public’s help in trying to figure out why a man appears to have fallen off the Warrior River bridge on Fosters Loop Road.

The body of 32 year old Joseph Chandler, III, of Birmingham was discovered yesterday around 12:15 p.m. underneath the bridge by a passerby.

Investigators learned Alabama State Troopers were called to a single vehicle accident involving Chandler’s car near the area but never made contact with Chandler. They also received a call about a man walking on the interstate near the bridge between 3:00 and 4:00 a.m..

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident or seen Chandler walking on the highway should call the Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit at 205-464-8690