»»INVESTIGATORS NEED SHOOTING WITNESSES TO COME FORWARD

The Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit is searching for potential witnesses to a fatal shooting that happened Dec. 30 outside The Club Secrets.

Labarron Rice, 18, was shot outside the club, located in the 3200 block of 10th Street, near 15th Street.

Investigators said they interviewed several people and found several suspects during the course of their investigation, but have yet to make an arrest in the case. Investigators said they believe there are witnesses who have not yet come forward who can identify the shooter and help make an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 205-464-8690.