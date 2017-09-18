»»INVESTIGATION KICKS OFF AFTER MAN FOUND SHOT DEAD NEAR MISSISSIPPI STATE LINE

Pickens County authorities are investigating after dove hunters found a body riddled with gunshot wounds Sunday morning around 8 a.m.

Pickens County Sheriff David Abston said the body was found in yard along County Road 53, near the Mississippi state line off Highway 82 in Ethelsville.

Authorities said the body found is that of a 6-foot-tall black man weighing about 220 pounds with a shaved head and gray or white goatee and mustache. He is likely in his 40s or 50s, but had no identification. He was found wearing pants and a T-shirt, but just one shoe, Abston said.

If you have any information, please call the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at 205-367-2000.