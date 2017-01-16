»»INVESTIGATION BEGINS AFTER WOODEN BRIDGE BURNS IN TUSCALOOSA COUNTY

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Taylor Neuman

An early-morning fire Sunday destroyed the wooden Whitson Bridge in Tuscaloosa County.

The bridge crosses North River at Old Jasper and Willingham roads between Berry and Samantha.

Lt. Al Jackson with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department said they are investigating the blaze. Volunteer fire departments from Samantha and Berry responded to the fire.

Tuscaloosa County Engineer Mike Henderson said they’ll get everything cleaned up as soon as possible.

“We are going to get the burnt remains of the bridge out of the river either today or tomorrow,” he said. “And after that we will be doing the cleanup on the banks.”

The bridge was originally built in the 1800s.

Although the bridge wasn’t heavily traveled, area residents, businesses and school buses traversed it daily.

“There is a detour route that is available, but it’s certainly going to inconvenience folks to get around,” Henderson said.

There’s no word on plans for a new bridge.