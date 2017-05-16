»»INTERSTATE 20/59 WORK FINISHING UP AHEAD OF SCHEDULE

Construction on Interstate 20/59 just north of the McFarland Boulevard exit is nearing completion.

The construction that began three years ago has been quite the undertaking for the Alabama Department of Transportation and included widening the interstate to six lanes, a bridge replacement and major shoulder and ramp work.

ALDOT was hoping the work could finish up before football season kicks off in August.

Monday, John McWilliams with ALDOT said if the weather cooperates, this construction phase will be done by the end of the month, well ahead of schedule.