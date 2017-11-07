»»INTERNAL AFFAIRS INVESTIGATING AFTER OFFICER REMOVED SMOKER FROM HER SEAT AT BAMA-LSU GAME

#rolltide BABY A post shared by LaDale Starbuckz (@black_seth_rogan) on Nov 5, 2017 at 1:52pm PST

Tuscaloosa Police Department’s internal affairs division is investigating after a Tuscaloosa police officer grabbed a woman smoking in Bryant Denny Stadium and dragged her from her seat.

Video of the incident surfaced on college football websites Sunday and quickly spread via social media. The video appears to have been shot during Saturday’s game between SEC rivals Alabama and LSU.

The video shows a police officer work his way through a row of red seats in a crowded section of the stands towards a woman wearing a houndstooth coat smoking a cigarette. The officer leans in and says something to the woman which cannot be heard. Her response is also unintelligible, but she pushes the cigarette toward the officer’s face. The officer leans back and shrugs then promptly grabs one of the woman’s wrists and drags her from her seat. The woman yelps and seems to go limp. The officer then uses both hands to grip her upper arms and hoist her up enough to begin dragging her down the row of sets as the video ends.

Tuscaloosa Police have not revealed the officer’s name, or the woman removed from her seat. Police have not confirmed if the woman was arrested or what she was charged with – if anything. When asked for details Monday, Lt. Teena Richardson said she could not provide any information due to an internal affairs investigation.