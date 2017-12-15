»»INSPIRING GRADUATES: DEBRAH MARSHALL

Before she was queen of the WWE, Debra Marshall was homecoming queen at Holt High School.

And now, she’ll wear a graduation cap instead of a crown at the Capstone’s commencement ceremony on Saturday.

The former WWE women’s champion is getting a master’s in criminology and criminal justice. She said she wants to use her experiences in live TV and choreography to help criminal defense attorneys pick jurors.

“This has been so hard, but worth it,” Marshall said. “Don’t put yourself in a box. I always think outside the box, and I’ve never, ever, ever let anybody tell me ‘you can’t do this.’ You can do anything you want to do if you put your heart and mind to it.”

Marshall has already been working extensively in the public defender’s office in Tuscaloosa.