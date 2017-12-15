»»INSPIRING GRADUATES: ANTHONY REED

More than 2,000 University of Alabama students are getting their diplomas during winter commencement this Saturday.

Among the many outstanding graduates will be 37-year-old Anthony Reed.

When Reed finished a welding program at East Mississippi Community College, his instructors told him he had potential for continuing his education.

Reed said he’s always been interested in making films and music, so he came to the University of Alabama and pursued a degree in telecommunication and film.

Coming to college late in life was something of a blessing, he said.

“Being my age I was able to focus more,” he said. “If I would have started college straight out of high school I don’t think the folks would have been there. It’s been a tough road, but I’ve stuck in here because I’m looking for the bigger picture.”

Reed said before he came to the university, he was working in warehouses and factories where the physical stress of the jobs took their toll. He said he believes his next career will be better for his long-term health.