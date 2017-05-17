»»INMATE WHO ESCAPED GREENE COUNTY IN 1998 IS FINALLY BACK IN CUSTODY

Greene County investigators said Tuesday they’ve ended a decades-long search for a man on the run.

Donovan Johnson escaped the Greene County Jail 19 years ago, two years after he was arrested for the 1996 murder of Ollie Carpenter and the shooting of three others.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said they couldn’t have done it without an anonymous tip leading them to Johnson, who was living in Chicago under the name Philip Thomas.

Johnson, now 44, was booked into the Greene County Jail around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Greene County District Attorney Greg Griggers said Johnson was facing murder, attempted murder and receiving stolen property charges, but now he’s also facing an escape charge.

“It’s a great day because we can put to a close a case of over 19 years,” Greene County Sheriff Joe Benison said. “And that means a lot to me as a sheriff of this county, and that means a lot to this family.”

Carpenter’s family said this development is a godsend, because the source of heartbreak is finally back behind bars.

“Put your trust in god and he will reveal it,” said Peggy Carpenter. “I thank god that this day has finally ended for the family, and we can get some rest.”

Johnson’s first court appearance is June 1.