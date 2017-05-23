»»INDEPENDENT TEST SHOWS NO ASBESTOS AT CENTRAL ELEMENTARY

An independent soil test taken May 5 shows no asbestos at Central Elementary School.

According to the report, of the 15 samples, only one detected asbestos. That sample contained less than 1 percent, which was below the sensitivity method for testing. The sample was re-examined with a stronger test, and was determined “non detected,” which means the sample contained less than 0.25 percent of asbestos.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, any material with less than 1 percent of asbestos requires no special exposure controls.

The test, which was paid for with community donations, cost more than $1,200.

Tuscaloosa City Schools Superintendent Mike Daria is expected to comment on the findings Thursday.

The full test results are below.