»»INCREASING TOURISM IN TUSCALOOSA

During Tuesday’s Finance Committee Meeting, the Committee reccommended to enact the city’s first ever impact service fees to new Multi Family Attached Houses with a minimum of 100 Beds.

The money will be used for maintaining the city’s Water And Sewer Systems and Public Safety.

Since 2005, the city’s population has grown by over 18%.

The city says as the population grows, they need to provide new residents with the same level of service as the existing population receives.

They will continue discussions on whether it will also include commercial developments.

“A fee that most communities in the nation apply, and we don’t. So, we’re trying to play catch up a little bit and most Developers who develop here expect to pay it” says District 3 City Councilwoman Cynthia Almond.

There will be two Public Hearings about the service fees on May 9th and May 16th.

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox says he wants to increase the role Tourism plays in Tuscaloosa.

The Mayor met with the Tuscaloosa Tourism And Sports Commission Tuesday.

He says the Economy is changing and the city needs to change with it.

Maddox says the city can no longer depend on big box stores to support your Government.

“If Tourism is all we saw we are, then I think we’re going to miss out and I think looking at what we can do to utilize our Tourism And Sports Commission to not only do those functions but expand in creating and creating Events And Promotions that gets people here to Tuscaloosa to spend money, I think its going to be critical” says Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox.

Currently, there are three positions open at the Tourism And Sports Commission Office.

It was decided to hire a new CEO and hold off on filling the other two.

60 children will benefit from the Hope Initiative Summer Jobs Program.

The city agreed on a contract with the Westside Community Action Council.

The 7 Week long program will focus on Team Building, Money Management, Personal Character and Career Planning.

The program targets teens and young adults living in Hope Initiative Zones.

The areas are Rosedale Court, Forester Gardens, Downing Place, Creekwood Village, John England Manor and Hay Court, Beech Street, East Tuscaloosa and Alberta, and University Manor.