»»INAUGURAL SASSAFRAS BEER FESTIVAL TO TAKE PLACE SATURDAY

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Alexis Winborne

This Saturday, April 1, marks the inaugural Sassafras Craft Beer Festival at Wilhagan’s from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tickets will be $40 at the door and $30 online, which will allow patrons unlimited beer and live music. All of the proceeds will go to Sassafras, a nonprofit organization that works to improve the quality of life in Tuscaloosa.

Some of the most notable Alabama breweries will compete for the Best of Alabama Sassafras Beer Festival Award.

Executive Director of the festival, Eric Courchesne, is enthusiastic for those attending.

“There is going to be fantastic music, lots of delicious beer to try— beers that you have probably never tasted along with some of your favorites,” Courchesne said. “It is going to be just a beautiful night, so hopefully people come down and join us.”

For more information on the festival visit sassafrascenter.org.